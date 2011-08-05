Priceline (PCLN) is up 9% premarket after reporting Q2 revenue of $1.1B (+44% Y/Y) and EPS of...
Aug. 05, 2011 7:30 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN) is up 9% premarket after reporting Q2 revenue of $1.1B (+44% Y/Y) and EPS of $5.49, beating a consensus of $1.07B and $4.87. Q3 revenue growth guidance of 37-42% beats a consensus of 35.9%, and EPS guidance of $9.10-$9.30 beats a $7.94 consensus. J.P. Morgan is reiterating a Buy and lifting its PT to $682. (.pdf) (transcript)