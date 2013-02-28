Beaten-down Aixtron (AIXG +10.6%) skies higher after reporting Q4 revenue of €77.5M...

Feb. 28, 2013 1:55 PM ETAIXTRON SE (AIXXF)AIXXF, VECOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Beaten-down Aixtron (AIXG +10.6%) skies higher after reporting Q4 revenue of €77.5M ($101.4M), soundly above a €66.1M consensus. EPS, hurt by restructuring efforts, came in at -€0.43, well below a -€0.07 consensus. Backlog fell 44% Y/Y to €79.4M and management declined to provide formal guidance, but it also thinks a 2H improvement in LED equipment is possible, and sees "incremental demand" from non-LED semiconductor apps for its MOCVD systems. Rival MOCVD system maker Veeco (VECO +4.1%) is up in sympathy.
