With international smartphone buyers clamoring for large displays and cheap Android phones spreading like wildfire in fast-growing emerging markets, "Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) competitors are finally doing a better job of making the kinds of phones that customers want," writes The New Yorker's James Surowiecki, summing up the biggest fear on investors' minds. But Apple has shown a knack for innovating its way out of tough spots, and can do so again. "Failing to build a phablet or a cheap phone may well have been mistakes, but they’re fixable mistakes."