Mar. 04, 2013 4:35 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
It's set to be busy week for central banks, with policy committees in the eurozone, Japan, U.K., Australia and Canada due to meet. With economic indicators remaining tepid, if not worse, analysts expect the banks to lay the groundwork for more easing. "If any central banker surprises by being neutral, their currency is going to appreciate," says Citigroup's Greg Anderson.