It's set to be busy week for central banks, with policy committees in the eurozone, Japan, U.K.,...

Mar. 04, 2013 4:35 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
It's set to be busy week for central banks, with policy committees in the eurozone, Japan, U.K., Australia and Canada due to meet. With economic indicators remaining tepid, if not worse, analysts expect the banks to lay the groundwork for more easing. "If any central banker surprises by being neutral, their currency is going to appreciate," says Citigroup's Greg Anderson.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.