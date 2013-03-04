Regardless of the outcome of the Macy's vs. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO -3.5%) trial,...

Regardless of the outcome of the Macy's vs. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO -3.5%) trial, analysts warn the Martha Stewart brand could take a hit after the executive gets painted in an unflattering light once again. An e-mail from JCP CEO Ron Johnson on a rather large incentive for MSO to skirt around a Macy's contract says it all: "Martha can earn $500 million if things go well and I don’t think anyone else could provide this to her."
