Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) - the country's largest non-bank servicer - is fighting a CFPB bureau...

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) - the country's largest non-bank servicer - is fighting a CFPB bureau request it contribute to a relief fund for foreclosed borrowers, and says it could face a $135M fine for its troubles. Other servicers - NSM, WAC, and PHH - could face fines as well, but not of the size Ocwen is facing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.