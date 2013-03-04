Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) - the country's largest non-bank servicer - is fighting a CFPB bureau...
Mar. 04, 2013 12:14 PM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)OCN, NSM, DHCP, PHHBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) - the country's largest non-bank servicer - is fighting a CFPB bureau request it contribute to a relief fund for foreclosed borrowers, and says it could face a $135M fine for its troubles. Other servicers - NSM, WAC, and PHH - could face fines as well, but not of the size Ocwen is facing.