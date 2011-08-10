Bottled water distributor Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) is down 54% after reporting Q2 revenue of...

Aug. 10, 2011 11:21 AM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW)PRMWBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Bottled water distributor Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) is down 54% after reporting Q2 revenue of $20.7M (+70% Y/Y) and EPS of -$0.01, below a consensus of $25.2M and $0.05. The company expects negative EPS and below-consensus revenue for the next 2 quarters, making its 2012 EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.72 hard for the Street to buy into.
