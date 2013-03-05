Cree (CREE +11.4%) raises its FQ3 guidance: the company now expects revenue of $335M-$350M and...

Mar. 05, 2013 9:42 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, RBCN, AIXXF, GTATQ, VECOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Cree (CREE +11.4%) raises its FQ3 guidance: the company now expects revenue of $335M-$350M and EPS of $0.31-$0.36 vs. prior guidance of $325M-$345M and $0.30-$0.35, and a consensus of $336.1M and $0.33. Cree is also announcing new, aggressively-priced LED bulbs: Home Depot will sell a 40W-replacement bulb for $9.97, and 60W-replacements for $12.97 and $13.97. Shares are making new 52-week highs. Up in sympathy: RBCN +3%. AIXG +3.5%. GTAT +6%. VECO +5.5%. (PR)
