Martha Stewart is reported to be on the stand in the case involving Macy's (M +1.4%), J.C. Penney (JCP -6.3%), and Marth Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +0.4%). Though some analysts think shares of JCP might swing wildly one way or the other after a verdict is announced in the trial, others think that in the long run all three retailers are tarnished by the airing of dirty laundry and accusations of double-dealing.