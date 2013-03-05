Martha Stewart is reported to be on the stand in the case involving Macy's (M +1.4%), J.C....

Mar. 05, 2013 9:51 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, CPPRQ, SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Martha Stewart is reported to be on the stand in the case involving Macy's (M +1.4%), J.C. Penney (JCP -6.3%), and Marth Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +0.4%). Though some analysts think shares of JCP might swing wildly one way or the other after a verdict is announced in the trial, others think that in the long run all three retailers are tarnished by the airing of dirty laundry and accusations of double-dealing.
