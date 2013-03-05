Still looking to produce $7B in cloud-related sales in 2015, IBM is fully embracing the...

Still looking to produce $7B in cloud-related sales in 2015, IBM is fully embracing the OpenStack cloud infrastructure platform: Big Blue says it will dedicate 500 developers to OpenStack projects, and says the platform will serve as the foundation of its SmartCloud management platform for private and public clouds. Naturally, IBM wants to package SmartCloud with its servers and storage. Rackspace (NYSE:RAX), Red Hat, H-P, and many others are already backing OpenStack in an effort to provide an open-source alternative to Amazon, VMware, and Micorosoft.
