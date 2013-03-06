Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is thinking about appointing a technocrat government if...

Mar. 06, 2013 5:37 AM ETITLY, ITLT, EWIBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is thinking about appointing a technocrat government if center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani is unable to for a coalition, which looks likely. The problem is that the newly powerful 5-Star Movement says it won't support such a technocrat administration. Investors watch on nervously, although the post-election market turmoil has calmed down somewhat, and 10-year bond yields are -9 bps at 4.64% today.
