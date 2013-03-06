Toyota (NYSE:TM) is at a crossroads after sales for its Camry model fell 9.5% last month,...

Mar. 06, 2013 7:12 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)TMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Toyota (NYSE:TM) is at a crossroads after sales for its Camry model fell 9.5% last month, marking its largest monthly sales drop in 16 months. The automaker has done a good job of protecting margins with elevated prices, but might need to bend in order to protect Camry's market share. In its first move in that direction, no-interest financing on the 2013 Camry was offered to buyers last week.
