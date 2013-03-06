New York's Assembly passes legislation extending the moratorium on fracking in the state until...

Mar. 06, 2013 4:33 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
New York's Assembly passes legislation extending the moratorium on fracking in the state until May 2015 and requiring further studies of the environmental impact. Despite spending more than four years studying fracking, those voting for the bill feel the issue needs more time. The legislation still must pass the state senate, where its fate is uncertain.
