Mar. 07, 2013 4:44 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)HEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) says it is proceeding with expansion of its crude oil transportation system in New Mexico in response to increased crude production in the area. HEP estimates the project will provide increased capacity of up to 100K bbl/day across its system and anticipates it will be in service by early 2014.