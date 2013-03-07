More on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB): FQ3 misses on all counts as total sales declined by 29% Y/Y....

Mar. 07, 2013 5:41 PM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)HRBBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor1 Comment
More on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB): FQ3 misses on all counts as total sales declined by 29% Y/Y. Net losses also widened as a delay to the start of the U.S. tax season negatively impacted its top line. Even so, the company only deferred $15M of revenue into FQ4, which doesn't even come close to mitigating its $91.6M shortfall for the current quarter. Gross margin also narrowed to 20% from 31.4%, due to the revenue decrease. Despite the miss, optimism over a potential pickup in U.S. tax volume has the stock +3.3% AH.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.