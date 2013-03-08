Justice Jeffrey Oing has ordered Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Martha Stewart...
Mar. 08, 2013 4:03 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)M, CPPRQ, SQBGQBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor7 Comments
Justice Jeffrey Oing has ordered Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia into mediation to sort out their dispute over JCP's deal to sell Martha Stewart products in its stores despite the latter's contract with Macy's. Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren and Martha Stewart (MSO) had already made a start before Oing's order, speaking to each other for the first time in 15 months.