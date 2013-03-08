Shares of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +4.3%) get a little pick-me-up after a judge in...
Mar. 08, 2013 1:45 PM ETSequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBGQ)SQBGQ, M, CPPRQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
Shares of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +4.3%) get a little pick-me-up after a judge in the trial between the retailer and J.C. Penney against Macy's (M +1.1%) throws the case into mediation. Does J.C. Penney (JCP +1.6%) have the time to wait out a protracted settlement negotiation? Retail watcher The Talented Blonde notes that the MSO-JCP deal was designed to bring back its once-strong home department. The clock is ticking.