Mar. 11, 2013 8:56 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Having been on the wrong end of an $8.3M award over its recalled all-metal ASR hip implants on Friday in LA, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) is due in a Chicago court today for the start of another trial over the device. Illinois nurse Carol Strum contends that the ASR was defective and that the company didn't warn her of the risks. Overall, J&J faces 10,750 lawsuits related to the implant.