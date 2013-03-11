GE (NYSE:GE) nominates former SEC Chairperson Mary Schapiro to its board ahead of its annual...
Mar. 11, 2013 9:52 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor12 Comments
GE (NYSE:GE) nominates former SEC Chairperson Mary Schapiro to its board ahead of its annual meeting on April 24. Schapiro's "understanding of corporate governance and financial regulation will be of great benefit to GE and its shareowners," says GE CEO Jeff Immelt. Schapiro's nomination comes less than three months after she left the SEC.