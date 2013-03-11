More on Heckmann's (HEK) Q4 results: Issues in-line guidance for FY 2013, seeing revenues...
Mar. 11, 2013 6:17 PM ETNuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES)NESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
More on Heckmann's (HEK) Q4 results: Issues in-line guidance for FY 2013, seeing revenues of $750M-$825M vs. $780M consensus, adjusted EBITDA of $200M-$220M, and capex of $90M-$110M. Expects 2013 activity to ramp up from the 2012 slowdown and early-2013 inclement weather impacted activity. Plans to rename the company Nuverra Environmental Solutions. Shares +10.2% AH.