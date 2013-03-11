More on Heckmann's (HEK) Q4 results: Issues in-line guidance for FY 2013, seeing revenues...

More on Heckmann's (HEK) Q4 results: Issues in-line guidance for FY 2013, seeing revenues of $750M-$825M vs. $780M consensus, adjusted EBITDA of $200M-$220M, and capex of $90M-$110M. Expects 2013 activity to ramp up from the 2012 slowdown and early-2013 inclement weather impacted activity. Plans to rename the company Nuverra Environmental Solutions. Shares +10.2% AH.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.