Mar. 12, 2013 2:41 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
Priceline's (PCLN -1.1%) online ad spend has more than tripled over the last 3 years to $1.27B (25% of revenue), as the company fights harder than ever with Expedia (EXPE -0.3%) for hotel bookings. RBC's Mark Mahaney (he of Facebook fame) thinks $1.14B of that total went to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), single-handedly accounting for 2.6% of the search giant's ad sales. Priceline's online ad spend rose 41% Y/Y in Q4, but there was a payoff. Expedia, which doesn't break out online ad spend, has seen its total ad budget rise 40% in the last 3 years to $870M (22% of revenue).