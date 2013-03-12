Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says it will produce liquefied natural gas tanks in Louisiana,...
Mar. 12, 2013 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says it will produce liquefied natural gas tanks in Louisiana, leveraging its expertise in the manufacture of Space Shuttle external tanks to meet the demand for LNG tanks for storage and transportation. LMT says it has received initial orders to manufacture cryogenic tanks for fueling LNG powered vessels.