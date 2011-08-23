Priceline (PCLN) is up 5.3% as Credit Suisse's Stephen Ju initiates coverage with an Outperform...
Aug. 23, 2011 1:47 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPEBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline (PCLN) is up 5.3% as Credit Suisse's Stephen Ju initiates coverage with an Outperform and $720 PT. Though considering the U.S. online travel market saturated, Ju thinks growing international penetration can drive 20%+ growth over the next 5 years. Ju is less positive on Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), believing it's less likely to gain market share.