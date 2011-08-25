Barclays joins Credit Suisse in issuing a bullish rating on Priceline (PCLN +0.2%), and a...

Aug. 25, 2011 2:23 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, OWWBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Barclays joins Credit Suisse in issuing a bullish rating on Priceline (PCLN +0.2%), and a neutral one on rival Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE); Orbitz (NYSE:OWW) is also started at Neutral. Barclays sees the Internet developing into the "main distribution network" for the fragmented global travel bookings market, but is concerned about near-term macro trends.
