Mar. 19, 2013 9:02 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, BKNG, AOL, EBAY, Z, AMZN, FB, EXPEBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor3 Comments
JMP launches coverage on the Internet sector with a bullish bias. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Priceline (PCLN), AOL, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) have been started at Outperform, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been started at Market Perform. FB +0.8%. GOOG +0.5%. Z +1.3%. EBAY +1.5% with the help of Cantor's upgrade.
