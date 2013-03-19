The hot mortgage servicing sector is getting whacked today, with the only news out being Walter...

The hot mortgage servicing sector is getting whacked today, with the only news out being Walter Investment's (WAC -9.8%) earnings miss. The company is guiding to 2013 adjusted EBITDA of $650M-$725M vs. 2012's $241.7M. This smells like traders taking profits after some big runs in the stocks. NSM -7.2%, OCN -5.5%, HLSS -3.1%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.