Mar. 19, 2013 11:55 AM ETDitech Holding Corporation (DHCP)DHCP, NSM, OCN, HLSSBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
The hot mortgage servicing sector is getting whacked today, with the only news out being Walter Investment's (WAC -9.8%) earnings miss. The company is guiding to 2013 adjusted EBITDA of $650M-$725M vs. 2012's $241.7M. This smells like traders taking profits after some big runs in the stocks. NSM -7.2%, OCN -5.5%, HLSS -3.1%.