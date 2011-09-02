The largest mortgage servicers apparently continue to fabricate documents for use in...

The largest mortgage servicers apparently continue to fabricate documents for use in foreclosures. Dozens of documents reviewed by American Banker show that as recently as August some of the big banks, including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Ally Financial, were essentially backdating paperwork necessary to support their right to foreclose.
