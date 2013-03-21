The outlook for online travel looks attractive for global companies, according to a new report...

Mar. 21, 2013 11:28 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, OWWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
The outlook for online travel looks attractive for global companies, according to a new report from Morningstar. The read-through from the firm is that a "narrow moat" exists for Expedia (EXPE -0.7%), Priceline (PCLN +1%), and Orbitz (OWW -3.7%). Will one online travel player finally jump out on top in an industry called "anybody's game" by analysts?
