Shares of Wynn (WYNN +3.2%) post a gain after its earlier announcement it grabbed a $193M Macau...
Sep. 12, 2011 10:29 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Shares of Wynn (WYNN +3.2%) post a gain after its earlier announcement it grabbed a $193M Macau deal away from rivals. A Deutsche note to clients says the contract with the Macau government will allow the casino operator to open a new casino in 2015 (at the earliest), but cautions against "downside risks" the firm still faces.