Shares of Wynn (WYNN +3.2%) post a gain after its earlier announcement it grabbed a $193M Macau...

Sep. 12, 2011 10:29 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Shares of Wynn (WYNN +3.2%) post a gain after its earlier announcement it grabbed a $193M Macau deal away from rivals. A Deutsche note to clients says the contract with the Macau government will allow the casino operator to open a new casino in 2015 (at the earliest), but cautions against "downside risks" the firm still faces.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.