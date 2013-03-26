Fans of mortgage servicers have a look at how the sausage is made as Rob Chrisman passes along a...
Mar. 26, 2013 2:54 PM ETNationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM)NSM, OCN, HLSS, PHHBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Fans of mortgage servicers have a look at how the sausage is made as Rob Chrisman passes along a couple of sales pitches for MSR portfolios. The servicers able to quickly scale up in size have an advantage as banks unload their portfolios for capital reasons and smaller outfits look to raise funds. After being savaged last week, NSM +6.1%, OCN +3%, and NCT +3.3% are bouncing.