John Carney thinks Jaime Dimon's Basel III critique is justified, if one focuses on his...

Sep. 12, 2011 5:24 PM ETBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor3 Comments
John Carney thinks Jaime Dimon's Basel III critique is justified, if one focuses on his complaints about a type of debt known as covered bonds. Carney believes Basel III grants covered bonds, more widely owned by Euro banks than American ones, an excessively privileged status, one that creates systemic risk in a manner similar to MBS and sovereign debt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.