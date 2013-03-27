Russia and South Africa, which together hold ~80% of the world’s platinum-group metal...

Mar. 27, 2013 2:25 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Russia and South Africa, which together hold ~80% of the world’s platinum-group metal reserves, reportedly plan to create an OPEC-type cartel to coordinate exports. Like OPEC, the two countries would want to be able to create a floor under platinum prices, which would help their important domestic mining industries in terms of profitability and allow them to pay poor and increasingly militant miners better wages.
