Sep. 19, 2011 3:48 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor7 Comments
Writing on Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) corporate blog, CEO Reed Hastings sheepishly announces the company will be re-branding its DVD-by-mail service as Qwikster and moving it to a separate website. Hastings also apologized over the handling of a recent price hike. Last week, the company cut its Q3 domestic subscriber guidance by 4%.