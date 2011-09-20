Reports that 85% of local government borrowers in Liaoning missed loan payments in 2010 ought to...

Reports that 85% of local government borrowers in Liaoning missed loan payments in 2010 ought to raise the eyebrows of those who think Chinese banks are cheap. Chinese lenders aren't as nearly as well-capitalized as Tier 1 ratios would indicate, and owners are likely to face dividend cuts, dilution, or both. China financial ETF: CHIX -24% YTD.
