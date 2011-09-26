Sterne Agee's Shaw Wu sees Research In Motion (RIMM) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) as diamonds in the...
Sep. 26, 2011 3:20 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)BB, MU, SGI, DELL, WDC, WOLF, IMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Sterne Agee's Shaw Wu sees Research In Motion (RIMM) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) as diamonds in the rough. He expects the former's gross margin and phone selling prices to stabilize, and echoes Goldman's view that DRAM production cuts will bolster the latter. Other beaten-up tech names Wu likes: SGI, EMC, SNDK, CREE, and IM.