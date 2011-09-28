Taiwan is expected to end a string of 5 consecutive rate hikes on Thursday leaving its benchmark...
Sep. 28, 2011 12:11 PM ETiShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT)EWTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Taiwan is expected to end a string of 5 consecutive rate hikes on Thursday leaving its benchmark rate at 1.875% (5 consecutive hikes only brought it to that!). Shares are off 18.5% the past 2 months and the currency is dropping amidst reports that orders in the important tech sector are starting to slow. EWT -1.1%.