Taiwan is expected to end a string of 5 consecutive rate hikes on Thursday leaving its benchmark...

Sep. 28, 2011 12:11 PM ETiShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT)EWTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Taiwan is expected to end a string of 5 consecutive rate hikes on Thursday leaving its benchmark rate at 1.875% (5 consecutive hikes only brought it to that!). Shares are off 18.5% the past 2 months and the currency is dropping amidst reports that orders in the important tech sector are starting to slow. EWT -1.1%.
