Oct. 17, 2011 10:29 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, VECO, AIXXF, RBCNBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Morgan Stanley is declaring LED chipmaker Cree (CREE -7%) a tactical sell, believing shares will sell off following tomorrow's FQ1 report due to weak guidance. Meanwhile, Canaccord is downgrading LED equipment maker Veeco (VECO -7.3%) to Sell. LED equipment maker Aixtron (AIXG -6.7%) and wafer maker Rubicon (RBCN -9.4%) are also off sharply.