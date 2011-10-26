The "MoMo Massacre" resembles a classic slasher pic, writes Kid Dynamite, where the characters...
Oct. 26, 2011 1:27 PM ETOpenTable, Inc. (OPEN-OLD)OPEN-OLD, BB, GMCR, FSLR, NFLX, AMZN, AAPL, CMG, BKNGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor12 Comments
The "MoMo Massacre" resembles a classic slasher pic, writes Kid Dynamite, where the characters get killed off one by one. Starting with OPEN and RIMM, continuing through to GMCR, FSLR, and NFLX, and now AMZN. We know how the sequels go, so those remaining - AAPL, CMG, PCLN - don't go outside to check on that odd noise.