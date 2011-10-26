The "MoMo Massacre" resembles a classic slasher pic, writes Kid Dynamite, where the characters...

The "MoMo Massacre" resembles a classic slasher pic, writes Kid Dynamite, where the characters get killed off one by one. Starting with OPEN and RIMM, continuing through to GMCR, FSLR, and NFLX, and now AMZN. We know how the sequels go, so those remaining - AAPL, CMG, PCLN - don't go outside to check on that odd noise.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.