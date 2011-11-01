Danish shipping company Torm A/S (TRMD-OLD -11.2%) gets slammed after the company warns - for a second time - that its FY11 results will be lower than expected due to pressure on freight rates and continued global economic uncertainty. The shipper now expects to lose around $175M - $195M, compared to earlier guidance of a loss between $100M - $175M.
|About: Steamship Co. Torm A/S (TRMD-OLD)|By: David Yelle, SA News Editor