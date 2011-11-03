Travel bookings site Orbitz (OWW +16.6%) rallies after posting Q3 revenue of $202.9M (+4% Y/Y)...

Nov. 03, 2011 10:28 AM ETOrbitz Worldwide, Inc. (OWW)OWW, BKNG, EXPEBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Travel bookings site Orbitz (OWW +16.6%) rallies after posting Q3 revenue of $202.9M (+4% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.15, beating consensus by $4.6M and $0.09. With shares still down 60% YTD on account of market share losses to PCLN and EXPE, investors aren't bothered by the company's Q4 revenue guidance of $170M-$174M, which is below a $178.4M consensus. (.pdf)
