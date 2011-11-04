Shares of LED lighting leader Cree (CREE +6.3%) pop on an AP report that China will phase out...

Nov. 04, 2011 10:41 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, LEDS, VECO, AIXXFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Shares of LED lighting leader Cree (CREE +6.3%) pop on an AP report that China will phase out incandescent light bulbs within five years. China will ban imports and sales of 100-watt and higher incandescent bulbs from Oct. 1, 2012, the country's main planning agency says. Related stocks: LEDS +8.1%, VECO +7.1%, AIXG +2.7%.
