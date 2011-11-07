More on Priceline's (PCLN) Q3: Growth driven by 79% Y/Y increase in international revenue, to...

Nov. 07, 2011 4:34 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on Priceline's (PCLN) Q3: Growth driven by 79% Y/Y increase in international revenue, to $953M (66% of total revenue). Gross profits +65% Y/Y, outpacing revenue growth. Gross travel bookings +56% Y/Y, down from 70% in Q2. The company expects Q4 revenue to increase 27%-32% Y/Y, below a 36% consensus. It expects Q4 EPS of $4.90-$5.00, below a $5.14 consensus. PCLN +0.7% AH. (.pdf)
