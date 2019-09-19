Test Article

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome John Channell as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

David, thank you for building Seeking Alpha. Not only has working here been an amazing experience, but working with you in particular has been very rewarding and educational. Your passion for Seeking Alpha has permeated throughout our work environment, inspiring all of us to care passionately about its success. Again, thank you!

Eli, I look forward to working with you more. Your insights have always been great and have helped us do our jobs better. I know only great things will come with you behind the wheel.

Jul 2, 2015. 09:14 AMLinkMy Bet On Seeking Alpha's Future - David Jackson

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.