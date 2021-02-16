If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it is to always be prepared for the worst. The world was woefully under-prepared for a massive, international health crisis that has resulted in the deaths of millions of people and brought the global economy to a crawl. World leaders have admitted to the preparational shortcomings and slow response to the initial outbreak just a year ago.

While the world begins its vaccination campaign to control the coronavirus, there is a different type of "virus" out there that could deal a devastating blow to the global economy once again: cyber vulnerabilities.

High-profile cyber-attacks have been a part of regular news for several decades. However, as time has passed, the cybercriminals have improved their tactics and strategies. Meanwhile, out-the-box cybersecurity solutions used by millions of people around the world have largely not made the same strides in innovation. As a result, cybercriminals regularly breach and steal information from major government, corporate, and other sensitive databases.

One company that is innovating cyber-security solutions to counter emerging digital threats is Safe-T Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET).

Work-From-Home, SolarWinds Hack Highlight Need For Safe-T Group’s Expertise

Between 2010 and 2019 alone, data breaches exposed over 38 billion records of sensitive information, according to Risk Based Security. Over 3 billion of those compromised records came from the massive Yahoo hack back in 2016. Throwing in the equally-eye-popping Equifax hack that exposed 147 million records in 2017 and the two recent U.S. presidential elections, and they're certainly are no shortages of high-profile cyber incidents in recent years.

However, the coronavirus pandemic could be a driving force behind the next major cyber-espionage event. The reasoning is due to the work-from-home “new normal” that is being experienced by people all around the world. With workers now conducting work and accessing corporate databases remotely, this leaves a greater opportunity for hackers to exploit lackluster cybersecurity measures in these remote locations to access sensitive data.

For companies, this creates a considerable headache, as they rely on each remote worker having a secure connection. If even one of those remote workers has a compromised network, the entire ecosystem becomes at risk for further intrusion.

For cybersecurity companies like Safe-T Group, there is a lot of potential growth and market share to be captured. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global cybersecurity market is forecast to reach $174.09 billion by 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2020-2025.

SolarWinds Hack Shows Government, Major Corporations Not Immune

In late 2020, troubling news broke about a sophisticated malware that was able to hack local, state, and federal agencies in the United States. The hack even affected major multi-national corporations like Microsoft. The origin of the cyber intrusion has since been linked back to a relatively small Texas software company called SolarWinds.

SolarWinds' software allows organizations to see activity on their computer networks. During an upgrade of the software, Orion, hackers were able to insert the infiltration malware code. After the update, roughly 18,000 SolarWinds customers installed the infected update onto their systems. This immediately gave the hackers access to these customers' networks and sensitive information.

Among entities that utilize the SolarWinds software include the U.S. departments of Homeland Security, State, Commerce, Treasury, and National Institute of Health. Perhaps even more unnerving is that American nuclear programs run by the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration were reportedly targeted in the hack.

While any cyber-attack is of significance, those that target nuclear weapons pose a far greater threat to the world than a compromised credit card number. This only further highlights the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals.

Overview: Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group, Ltd. is an Israel-based cybersecurity company, with operations across North America, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, Europe, and more. The company has two main businesses: Cybersecurity and Business IP Proxy.

Cybersecurity

The company's cybersecurity solutions feature on-demand software-defined perimeter solutions. This allows companies and agencies to protect access to their data and services by creating a separate access layer from the authentication layer.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero technology helps segregate internal networks, allowing only authorized users to be granted access to information. Its software-defined access solutions help organizations control and secure data exchanges, which helps prevent exfiltration, malware, ransomware, fraud, and more.

As a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, ZoneZero is capable of providing secure access for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. In other words, ZoneZero looks to secure network access whether an employee is in the office or working from home.

Furthermore, the ZoneZero is the only secure access platform in the world that can integrate with existing VPN platforms or it can replace existing infrastructure to ensure secure access. This means external non-VPN contractors and those working from home, external employees utilizing VPNs, and in-house employees can all have secured access.

Safe-T Group’s ZoneZero platform is protected by patents and completely turns the standard access solutions market on its head by allowing access according to an individual’s identity and occupational role.

Business IP Proxy

The company’s NetNut SuperPROXY business IP proxy segment helps companies conduct proper competitor analysis. Websites can change their displayed information depending on a user’s IP address, location, and other demographics. To determine a website's real and accurate information, NetNut allows companies to access websites as a “simulated user.” This then will help determine correct and accurate data.

Safe-T’s NetNut IP proxy platform is also the world's fastest, most advanced, and most secured business proxy network. In other words, Safe-T Group does not use any third party computers. Furthermore, all network servers are internally controlled, which makes Safe-T Group the only company with a strategic worldwide internet service provider (ISP) relationship.

The IP proxy business is vast and in-needed of advancements that Safe-T Group can supply. Across 50 countries worldwide, there are over 20 million IP addresses available. That is why Frost & Sullivan market research estimates that the global IP proxy market is expected to grow to $260 million by 2025, up from $76 million in 2018. With Safe-T Group serving as one of the only six key players in the global business IP proxy market, the company stands to be a major beneficiary of industry growth.

SFET: Strong Customer Base, Scalable Business Model and in a High-Demand Industry

Safe-T Group is in a very strong position right now. The company operates in the cybersecurity industry that is constantly in high-demand, which only grows with additional breaking news of another major hack or intrusion.

Unlike other small-cap cybersecurity companies, Safe-T Group is backed by a strong existing customer base of well-known clients: Philips, eBay, Check Point Software, Fujitsu, Accenture, DataGroupIT, Edvance, and more. Safe-T Group is building very significant partnerships around the globe with "tier-1" companies like Accenture and Fujitsu.

The company's growth has also been aided by its successful mergers & acquisitions strategy, which has already completed two takeovers. Chi Cooked, LLC is the latest completed acquisition, which took place in December 2020. Chi Cooked is a cloud-based global IP proxy business, which serves as a perfect complement to its NetNut platform. Chi Cooked generated revenues of $1.1 million through the ten months ending October 31, 2020. The acquisition target has been profitable since 2017.

After completing two successful takeovers, Safe-T Group's management team will likely continue to deploy its successful M&A strategy to continue scaling its cybersecurity and IP proxy businesses.

SFET: Strong Financials, Annual Revenues of $5 Million

Safe-T Group’s successful business model can be seen in its financial strength. On January 8, 2021, the company released preliminary financials for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as well as full-year 2020 preliminary results.

As of September 30, 2020, Safe-T Group reported cash & cash equivalents of $13.8 million and zero total debt. This compares to its 2019 end-of-year figures, which showed cash at $4.3 million and total debt of $7.7 million. The increasing financial strength can be attributed to a move to reoccurring revenues and SaaS business model, as well as acquiring profitable companies.

For FY 2020, Safe-T Group expects revenues to come in a range of $4.85 million to $4.95 million. This represents a year-over-year growth range of 48%-51% compared to 2019 results.

Looking at preliminary fourth-quarter results, the company expects a revenue range between $1.25 million and $1.35 million. Safe-T Group says it expects to release its full, audited financials by March 31, 2021.

Overall, cybersecurity continues to be a massive threat to the global economy. The Cyber Observer estimates the total annual cost of data breaches racks up to around $6 trillion dollars, with 2,244 average cyberattacks per day and an average data breach cost of $3.9 million. With government agencies and multi-national corporations falling victim to cyberattacks, the need for more sophisticated cybersecurity measures is needed to safeguard important information.

Safe-T Group is a top-tier leader in the global cybersecurity and IP proxy markets. Its technology is patent-protected and used by Fortune 500 companies like Accenture. With the company's focus more on reoccurring revenues and SaaS, financial results have greatly improved. Growth for 2020 is estimated at around 50%, but Safe-T Group's growth story is really only just beginning.

Disclaimer:

Spotlight Growth was compensated seven thousand five hundred dollars by the company for the creation and dissemination of this content.

