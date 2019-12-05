Preparing Clients' Fixed Income Portfolios For Volatility

Therefore, advisors need to weigh a number of factors when putting their clients’ portfolios together, and success will stem from considering each client as an individual.

Clients must be prepared for short-term vacillations through the construction of a long-term strategy that fits their risk tolerance.

Market volatility cannot be avoided, and it is a source of investor anxiety. Advisors should manage client expectations before volatility occurs.

This is the first installment in a series of articles that will inform advisors on strategies and solutions for their clients' fixed income portfolios during times of market uncertainty.

Market volatility is inevitable. Over the long term, day-to-day market swings are relatively insignificant, but extended periods of volatility create a dual threat to advisors and their clients. First, and most obviously, volatile markets threaten portfolio values. But second, and perhaps more dangerously, the anxiety that accompanies a volatile market can undermine the long-term relationship required for a successful advisor-client partnership. In this series, we will address several market issues facing advisors today, and provide insights and solutions that can strengthen their engagement and communication with their clients.

There is no crystal ball showing that volatility is poised to return on a specific date. (If only it were that easy.) But advisors should always prepare clients in advance of volatility and consider each client’s risk tolerance, which depends on their individual goals, timeframe and comfort levels.

Managing volatility

Mathematically defined, volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns of a security over a period of time. The length of periods matters, especially for a long-term investment portfolio. Trade tensions are the primary driver of a potential increase in volatility on our radar currently. Another volatility driver that bears mentioning, though it appears to have abated—for now, at least—is the inverted yield curve.

Trade tensions: Rightly, the majority of the discussion around trade issues focuses on the U.S.-China trade dispute. The two largest economies in the world are at odds; that has to be the lead story. But investors also have to deal with the uncertainties around U.S.-E.U. trade agreements, as well as the ongoing contretemps around the renegotiated NAFTA agreement.

Vanguard still sees a permanent tariff regime as the base case, according to October Market Perspectives, available at advisors.vanguard.com. Vanguard also takes an optimistic view on ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, but has a watchful eye on U.S.-European trade negotiations.

Inverted yield curve: When the yield curve inverted earlier this year, this raised many concerns from investors and market experts who noted the history of this event, suggesting it might serve as a precursor to recession in the U.S. economy. While the inversion sent investors rushing into Treasuries, the yield curve has recently uninverted; still, professional advisors understand the imperative of watching the Treasury market, and proactively protecting their clients.

Source: https://investornews.vanguard/what-a-yield-curve-inversion-does-and-doesnt-tell-us/

These, and other factors, have driven banner performance in the global fixed income markets. As noted in the October edition of Vanguard Active Fixed Income Perspectives: “Investor appetite for higher-quality, income-producing assets continues to be strong because demand for higher yields is tempered by more frequent signals of a weakening global economy.”

The Fed, volatility and you

That brings us to the Fed, and how advisors can help clients navigate the road ahead.

The Federal Reserve cut the federal funds interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in both September and October. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that any future rate cuts were on hold for the time being, pending a fresh assessment of new economic data. This uncertainty about the direction of future monetary policy could create concern in an unprepared investor’s mind. However, advisors who have prepared their clients with an asset allocation that corresponds appropriately to their time horizon and risk tolerance will have shielded them from the urge to overreact to short-term market swings, protecting their portfolios and earning their trust.

And so we come to the practical allocation question: Aggressive or defensive? It all depends on each client’s individual needs. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that the Fed will “assess the appropriate path forward.” But neither he nor his next 10 successors will succeed in achieving 100-year expansion. Sooner or later, the market will slip. Volatility could eventually come roaring back—and so will clients needing cushion from that volatility, particularly those close to retirement who should have reduced risk already.

Why is this of critical importance for investors on the cusp of retirement? Mainly, because they only get one shot at doing retirement. If the timing, over which they have no control, goes awry when they embark on retirement, they may find themselves on the fast train to portfolio depletion as they begin withdrawals when stock values are low. Now may well be a good time to rebalance to an appropriate level of fixed income holdings.

As the chart below shows, a 100% stock portfolio has the highest dispersion of returns, but its average annual long-term return is not all that much higher than a 60% stock/40% bond global portfolio, with a spread of just 146 basis points over close to a century of average annual returns. More bonds typically means more downside protection, which is important for clients at or near retirement, because they have much less time horizon to recover from a shock to their portfolio balances.

Clients need to be aware that volatility happens. Only you as their advisor can truly help set their expectations and let them know that staying with the financial plan you’ve set together is in their long-term best interests. But clients will likely be more comfortable in portfolios that fit their risk tolerance and time horizons.

Vanguard offers advisors a variety of tools that can establish the right portfolio for each client. Vanguard’s portfolio analytics tool allows advisors to create and evaluate a client portfolio. Analyze hypothetical performance, risk statistics, asset allocation, sector breakdowns, region weighting, compare two portfolios side-by-side, and more.

Our next article will focus on how advisors can help their clients remain aware of the dangers of inflation and protect their portfolios.

—

© 2019 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved.