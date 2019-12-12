Inflation: Gone, But Not Forgotten

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities can be a hedge against inflation, and buying securities that can help protect against inflation can be a source of alpha in client portfolios.

The market has indicated it expects very low inflation in the future and pricing for inflation-linked securities has been attractive compared with U.S. Treasuries.

An extended period of low inflation has left many heedless about the threat inflation presents to the future value of current assets.

This is the second installment in a series of articles that informs advisors on strategies and solutions for their clients’ fixed income portfolios during times of market uncertainty.

Having addressed the potential for a return of volatility in our most recent article, it’s time to discuss inflation. Inflation is a potential threat to the portfolios of every retiree, yet people are decreasingly paying attention to it, which may remain the case until it’s too late. Advisors can play an essential role in defending clients’ portfolios against higher rates of inflation in the future.

Most educated investors know that inflation is a threat but have ignored it for the reason that annual inflation has not exceeded 5% since 1990. Thus, people turning 50 this year, who graduated from college in 1991 or thereabouts, have no personal experience of above-average inflation. Indeed, inflation has receded to such a great extent that the peak for the current decade occurred in its first year, back in 2011, when inflation registered 3.2%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and shown in the image below that tracks annual inflation since 1914.

Chart shows the average annual rate of inflation in the United States as measured by the Consumer Price Index from 1914 to November 2019. Source: Historical Inflation Rate by Year

For emphasis, this cohort was in proverbial short pants during the 1970s, a decade when terms like “double-digit inflation” rolled freely and painfully off the tongue. Inflation hit over 15% in the fourth quarter of 1973, and reached similar levels in 1979 (inflation in the 1970’s averaged nearly 7%). The average inflation rate for the most recent 60 years has been at half that amount, around 3.5%; and for the past decade, 1.7%. Inflation has moderated to such a degree, that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks have expressed worry that inflation is too low.

Financial advisors who help individuals achieve their most important financial goals cannot afford to sleep at the switch, because there may be a switch. In general, smart investors seek to buy things that others have ignored and sell things of high interest. Well, right now, the market has ignored securities that help protect against inflation.

Because of their low yield (the Treasury auction of 10-year TIPS in November generated a real-yield to maturity of just 0.15%), TIPS are of little interest to retail investors; the buyers are mostly central banks and institutions who recognize that the threat of inflation can never be fully ignored. However TIPS look attractive when compared to non-inflation-protected Treasuries. Since a 10-year Treasury currently yields 1.77% and Core CPI, a common measure of inflation, is currently 2.3%, the inflation-adjusted "real yield" of a 10-year Treasury is negative, at -0.53%. In contrast, the real yield for a comparable 10-year TIPS is 0.15%, resulting in a 68-basis point advantage for TIPS.

The point is that if Treasuries or cash-equivalents form a part of your clients’ holdings, especially for retired clients, then advisors need to be sure that the client’s projected income will be there for them when they need it, and at the purchasing power they expect. This is crucial for retirees, who may have a hard time keeping up with increases in food, medicine, or other costs.

Feeling The Sting Of Inflation

To get a sense of this, let’s take a look at a well-to-do couple, both aged 65, who are set up with a constant stream of $4,500 in monthly income. According to calculator.net, at 1.6% inflation, the purchasing power of that $4,500 a month falls to $2,768 in 30 years; but if inflation doubles to 3.2%, their $4,456 a month has a purchasing power of just $1,732 after 30 years. Clients would feel the consequences of that difference over time. It’s important to note that we are not forecasting an acceleration of that type or length.

Nonetheless advisors’ professional responsibility is to understand economic history and know that inflation can return, and adding exposure to assets that can cushion client portfolios during periods of inflation can be part of the portfolio construction process.

Be Wary, But Not Fearful, Of Inflation

The advisor who has partnered closely with their clients to construct a plan that is suited to changing times can leverage the opportunity in TIPS, but the options for upside are not limited to only inflation-protected securities. Consider the following fixed income suggestions from Anne Mathias, Vanguard’s Global Rates and FX strategist:

Investors can explore a number of different assets and strategies in order to take advantage of the investment landscape that accompanies a higher-inflation environment. In constructing an inflation-aware fixed income portfolio, one should consider exposure to:

Short-duration corporate bonds, particularly those with high levels of exposure to sectors such as banks and industrials.

Emerging markets bonds, which can benefit from a weaker U.S. dollar which typically accompanies increasing inflation. A weaker dollar is a positive for many emerging markets bond issuers because it reduces the cost of servicing their dollar-denominated debt. On the other hand, higher inflation accompanied by the Fed's aggressively raising rates would not be good for emerging markets issuers. However, the Fed has pretty much promised that it will not react aggressively to inflation.

In our next article, we will discuss using fixed income to generate income in a low-yield environment.