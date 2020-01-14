Generating Income In A Low-Yield World

A recent survey indicates that investors intend to further engage with fixed income securities in the future.

Income-seeking investors may well turn up their noses at the low yields available today.

This is the third installment in a series of articles that inform advisors on actionable strategies for their clients’ fixed income portfolios during times of market uncertainty.

We began this series for advisors with a dive into the importance of preparing portfolios for volatility and then with a look at methods to address the conversation around inflation and its impact on client’s portfolios. In this article, we’ll explore active fixed income management, which is one method that advisors can use to generate income for their clients in a market providing markedly low yields.

In today’s low-rate environment, advisors might feel like parents of children who refuse to eat their vegetables at the dinner table. In their view, clients should be glad there are healthy options available that help them diversify portfolio risk. But clients might feel that investment grade securities have such low-yields that they just are not enticing. Recent data demonstrates the quandary of today’s fixed income market.

ETF.com reports of record inflows into fixed income ETFs and a new survey of institutional investors and wealth managers published by Tabula Investment Management shows that a third of these investment professionals plan to increase their allocation to bonds in the next three years. The Tabula survey also found that the proportion of investors with a greater than 10% allocation to fixed income is set to double from 16% to 33%, over the same period.

Source: Tabula Investment Management, 2019. Investors set to increase exposure to fixed income ETFs. London: Tabula Investment Management. (Press release.)

According to cash-flow data, fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs have attracted $237 billion in net flows so far in 2019 (through September 30) while equity mutual funds and ETFs have experienced more than $50 billion in net outflows.1 While this may be due in part to recession fears it is also a result of an aging population, which is creating a desire for fixed income securities to fund retirement. At the same time, the aging population has partly restricted economic growth which, alongside subdued inflation has allowed central banks to keep interest rates low.

Yearning for yield

All of this information shows the conundrum: advisors must satisfy their clients’ appetite for fixed-income securities in a low-yield world without stretching too far into higher-yield securities that may be too risky.

This is where the value of hiring active fixed income managers can come in. These managers strive to generate additional return per unit of risk by using credit research to identify undervalued securities. Vanguard’s Anne Mathias, a global rates and FX strategist, notes that there are some high-quality areas of the market (TIPS and MBS, for instance) that can provide a slight yield advantage relative to U.S. Treasuries.

“Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS) appear to be areas of opportunity. Emerging markets and high-yield bonds can also provide attractive yields, and if you believe the economy can remain healthy, they should continue to perform well,” – Anne Mathias, Vanguard

The benefits of active fixed income management

In uncertain markets, the case for active management extends beyond the common refrains heard repeatedly when asset allocators debate the topic. Active managers in fixed income are charged not only with deciding which parts of the market to over- or underweight, but also with an individual security selection. Active management provides the opportunity for outperformance and can help relieve advisors of having to make day-to-day investment decisions. Active management can also play an important role in building a diversified portfolio for your clients. The latest edition of Vanguard Active Fixed Income Perspectives provides a clear description of Vanguard managers’ views on the fixed income market and their plans to address next steps as the underlying factors change.

Vanguard managers dive into the full spectrum of fixed income alternatives, sharing their outlook and views on the macroeconomic picture and the steps they are prepared to take. Reviewing these strategies for MBS, TIPS, the broad credit market, investment-grade and high-yield corporates, and structured finance and municipals will prepare advisors to present their clients with a full suite of options so the clients can have their cake and eat it too.

1 Distribution Insight U.S. Retail Fund Trends, Quarterly Trend Report 3rd quarter 2019, Broadridge, Lake Success, New York.

_______________________________________________________

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit advisors.vanguard.com or call 800-997-2798 to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All investing is subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Bonds of companies based in emerging markets are subject to national and regional political and economic risks and to the risk of currency fluctuations. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

High-yield bonds generally have medium- and lower-range credit-quality ratings and are therefore subject to a higher level of credit risk than bonds with higher credit-quality ratings.

Bond funds are subject to interest rate risk, which is the chance bond prices overall will decline because of rising interest rates, and credit risk, which is the chance a bond issuer will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.

Investments in bonds issued by non-U.S. companies are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk.

Be aware that fluctuations in the financial markets and other factors may cause declines in the value of your account. There is no guarantee that any particular asset allocation or mix of funds will meet your investment objectives or provide you with a given level of income.

© 2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved.