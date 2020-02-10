How International Bonds Can Be A Shock Absorber In Your Clients' Portfolios

For most clients, the cost-effective approach is to leverage a currency-hedged international bond mutual fund or ETF. Vanguard has low-cost passive and active options.

But in order to reduce volatility in international bonds, it is important to hedge currency exposure and optimize security selection.

International markets can serve as a buffer during economic volatility and may improve risk-adjusted returns over time. In particular, hedged international bonds can help reduce clients’ portfolio risk without reducing expected returns.

This is the fourth installment in a series of articles that educate financial advisors on strategies to better manage risk/reward in their clients’ fixed income portfolios.

In our last article, we explored how active fixed income management could both relieve advisors of their need to make day-to-day investment decisions and satisfy clients’ desire to earn above-average yields in flat markets. Let’s now discuss how investing in currency-hedged international bonds can help advisors improve the diversification of their clients’ portfolios and reduce portfolio volatility.

Perhaps there’s no better way for advisors to demonstrate value to their clients than by protecting their wealth during times of economic uncertainty. That means helping your clients stick to their financial plan and not abandoning it because of fear. Generally, this is best accomplished by appropriately allocating clients’ money in different uncorrelated (or negatively correlated) asset classes (and in different securities within those asset classes), which helps offset losses from one asset with gains from another. Traditionally, advisors accomplished this by splitting up clients’ capital between domestic stocks and bonds, assuming that the relationship between the two would remain inverse (one goes up while the other goes down). This has historically been a successful strategy in normal market environments, but data shows that this relationship, and the behavior of asset classes in general, changes in periods of severe economic stress.

The chart above shows that U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds have performed well during stock market sell-offs. But note that international bonds have also performed well during these periods.

Yet despite the apparent diversification benefit from international bonds, many advisors hesitate before committing to this asset class. Why? There are two concerns:

Current yields of international bonds, on average, are lower than that of domestic fixed income, and many are negative. At first glance, this may make investing in these instruments seem futile, but there’s more to the story. Holding international bonds can expose your client to unexpected movements in the value of a currency, because both interest and principal payments must be eventually converted back to U.S. dollars, at an unknown future exchange rate. Currencies can experience significant short-term volatility, which may cancel out the initial benefit from investing in a non-correlated asset class in the first place.

Fortunately, there’s a single solution that solves both.

Hedging currency risk protects against currency fluctuations and negative yields

First, let’s discuss the issue of low-or-negative yields. It’s important to understand that a single foreign investment is composed of two parts: a long position in the underlying security and a long position in the currency in which that security was issued. While the long position in the underlying security, in this case the bond, may yield a low-or-negative return, the long position in the currency may bear an acceptable return (or suffer loss) also. If throughout the holding period of the investment the U.S. dollar depreciates relative to the foreign currency, the currency position will earn a positive return. If over this time the U.S. dollar appreciates relative to the foreign currency, the currency position will earn a negative return.

In order to lock in currency return, investors can enter into a hedged long position in an international bond which involves exchanging U.S. dollars for the foreign currency at the current spot rate, purchasing the bond with the foreign currency, and entering into a currency forward (or futures) contract that will lock in a specific rate in which the investor can exchange the currency for U.S. dollars at a future date. Most often the future rate will be different from the spot rate and the difference, combined with the return from the underlying bond, will make up their total return. If the purchaser is able to enter into a contract where the future exchange rate is more attractive than the current spot rate, they both lock in an additional return on their investment and remove foreign currency risk, which optimizes the diversification benefit from the international bond.

As the hedge return adjusts for fundamental differences across markets, it effectively pushes total return on hedged international bonds closer to what investors would earn in their domestic bond market. And hedged returns can, of course, be negative or positive.

In short, negative yields in some markets shouldn’t deter investors from holding a global bond allocation.

Vanguard research also shows that currency-hedged global bonds are much less volatile than bonds held in foreign currencies, because if one subset of the global bond market “zigs” when another “zags,” the end result for a portfolio is a smoothing out of returns over time.

Currency-hedged bonds significantly help reduce portfolio volatility

Sources: Vanguard calculations, based on data from Bloomberg Barclays and Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Some advisors may prefer not to hedge their client’s foreign bond purchases. Perhaps they believe that the U.S. dollar will depreciate relative to foreign currencies. Perhaps they seek to hedge to the U.S. dollar but refuse to pay the cost of the forward contracts. Perhaps they would rather diversify currency risk by building a portfolio of bonds from a variety of international markets (which can also reduce an investors’ exposure to other foreign risks such as political instability or interest rate variance).

But many advisors prefer to have strict control over their clients’ finances. While they may fail to capture some upside, they’ll be able to better project return, which improves their ability to help clients understand their financial situation and fund future goals. Hedging currency risk today isn’t costly, especially when done by investing in currency-hedged international bond mutual funds and ETFs.

Of course, the decision to include international bonds in a diversified portfolio is a function of several factors: the potential to reduce portfolio volatility, the client’s comfort with international securities, and the advisors’ view on the U.S. dollar, just to name a few. But for most clients, purchasing hedged international bonds isn’t practical. Rather, leveraging a currency-hedged international bond mutual fund or ETF is likely the optimal approach.

Vanguard has a few options for advisors looking to invest in currency-hedged international bonds. For advisors seeking a currency-hedged index fund, the Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is available in both an ETF (BNDX) and mutual fund (VTABX).

For advisors interested in active funds, Vanguard offers the Global Credit Bond Fund (VGCAX), which invests primarily in investment-grade corporate offerings in developed markets and hedges its currency risk. For advisors seeking exposure in less-developed parts of the globe, Vanguard’s Emerging Market Bond Fund (VEGBX) hedges its fixed-income holdings back to the U.S. dollar.

For more information on these funds, visit Vanguard’s advisor homepage.

In the next article, we’ll switch our focus to the U.S. fixed income market and explore how long-term treasuries can be an important part of clients’ portfolios, especially over the next three to five years.

_____________________________________________________________

All investing is subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Bond funds are subject to the risk that an issuer will fail to make payments on time, and that bond prices will decline because of rising interest rates or negative perceptions of an issuer's ability to make payments.

Stocks of companies based in emerging markets are subject to national and regional political and economic risks and to the risk of currency fluctuations. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

Investments in stocks or bonds issued by non-U.S. companies are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF is subject to currency hedging risk, which is the chance that currency hedging transactions may not perfectly offset the fund's foreign currency exposures and may eliminate any chance for a fund to benefit from favorable fluctuations in relevant currency exchange rates. The Fund will incur expenses to hedge its currency exposures.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing Fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling.

For more information about Vanguard funds or Vanguard ETFs, visit advisors.vanguard.com or call 800-997-2798 to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

© 2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor of the Vanguard Funds.