Navigating An Uncertain Market With Long-Term Treasuries

In this late stage of the economic cycle, long-term Treasuries are an attractive hedge to the uncertain future returns of risk assets and should be considered as part of a diversified portfolio.

Vanguard's VEMO study explores the wisdom of the bond market and is one tool to help advisors factor in long-term economic expectations to their investment approach.

Despite the recent boom in the stock and bond markets, advisors may want to consider longer-term return expectations.

This is the fifth installment in a series of articles that seek to educate financial advisors on strategies to better manage risk/reward in their clients' fixed income portfolios during times of market uncertainty.

Previously, we explored how currency-hedged international bonds can help advisors improve yields in their clients' fixed-income portfolios while successfully managing risk amid economic uncertainty. We discussed the diversification benefits of exploring foreign assets and the importance of security selection. Let’s now discuss how advisors can further protect the value of their clients’ portfolios by increasing their exposure to long-term Treasuries.

Take a look at longer-term return expectations.

In his book Thinking, Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman identifies two modes of thinking; the quick and intuitive mode, which relies heavily on shortcuts such as emotional association; and the slow and analytical mode, which relies on the logical process. He argues that we rely heavily on the intuitive mode when our environment is uncertain since there are a greater number of potential threats to combat in order to survive, and that there is no time to work through them methodically. But because the intuitive mode relies on shortcuts, it’s also vulnerable to emotions such as fear and greed, and cognitive biases such as flawed associations.

Today’s investor is bombarded with overwhelming amounts of information and investment choices. All of this information and all of these choices can signal the intuitive mode and cause investors to do the wrong thing at the wrong time. It's the advisor’s job to protect clients from acting on an "overheard" investment tip, or from making flawed decisions driven by emotion and cognitive bias.

To avoid making poor financial decisions, especially when the stakes are high, advisors often follow a clearly defined process governed by rules and principles. Based on factors such as a client’s time horizon and risk tolerance, advisors may tailor a fixed asset allocation plan and rebalance periodically. Or, they may follow a more dynamic process, where the proportion and perhaps selection of assets change based on market conditions. Which method is more effective is up for debate, and perhaps, there is no clear answer. It may very likely depend on the client. Yet with either method, the goal is to expose the client to the maximum amount of upside potential for the amount of downside risk the client can comfortably bear.

Whether one uses a static or dynamic process, it helps to periodically assess the longer-term market outlook, if at least to identify potential threats to the value of your client’s portfolio. Doing so can help ensure that the set process protects against threats most relevant to a client’s circumstances. This does not necessarily mean predicting what will happen in the immediate future but rather assessing the likelihood of potential outcomes, then considering whether client portfolios are properly positioned and diversified.

Vanguard’s VEMO study

At the end of each year, Vanguard economists project how the economy and markets are likely to perform over the longer term—up to ten years—in a comprehensive document called Vanguard economic and market outlook (VEMO). You can download it here.

Vanguard uses an asset-return simulation from the Vanguard Capital Markets Model® (VCMM). The VCMM is a proprietary financial simulation engine that is designed to help clients make effective asset allocation decisions.

The VCMM comprises two main elements: (1) a global, dynamic model that simulates return distributions for a wide array of asset classes and (2) asset allocation tools to assist in the construction of portfolio solutions. Distribution of return outcomes from the VCMM are derived from 10,000 simulations for each modelled asset class.

Vanguard believes that high economic uncertainty, which has undermined economic growth, muting productivity and inflation, will continue to influence central banks to follow a loose monetary policy. Due to this belief, Vanguard expects a fragile market in 2020, one with upside potential but also an increased possibility of large drawdowns for equities and other high-beta assets.

Vanguard also believes returns over the next ten years will fall into a lower orbit, because fixed income yields are already low and stock valuations are generally high. Returns over the next decade are anticipated to be modest at best. Based on simulated ranges of portfolio returns and volatility, the diversification benefits of global fixed income and global equity remain compelling.

As part of its analysis, Vanguard looked at three potential economic scenarios that could occur over the next three years: an economic slowdown, a recession, and a high-growth scenario. For advisors concerned about either a slowdown or recession, Vanguard suggests they consider increasing clients' allocations to long-term Treasuries.

Long-term Treasuries

As we saw in our previous discussion on currency-hedged international bonds, the inverse relationship between Treasuries and equities has historically held steady in periods of high market volatility, making these bonds a great tool for diversification. This is unlike many other types of fixed-income securities, such as investment-grade corporates and junk bonds, which move similarly to stocks during stressful times.

Other factors aside, the further out into the future the maturity date of the bond, the more sensitive it is to actual and expected changes in interest rates. This means that the market price of a long-term Treasury bond will appreciate by an amount more than that of a short-term Treasury bill or note during periods of decreasing interest rates. When the market expects a recession, and a corresponding reduction in rates, the demand for long-term Treasuries outweighs the demand for short-term Treasuries. Sometimes the demand for a further maturity date is so great that it reduces the yield of the long-term bond to a level near or possibly lower than that of the short-term bond. This is clearly depicted by a flattening or inverted yield curve, the latter of which occurred in December of 2018 (when the 5-year note yielded less than the 3-year), March 2019 (when the yield on the 10-year note fell below that of the 3-month bill), and August of 2019 (when the yield on the 10-year note fell below that of the 1-year).

The flattening yield curve is a sign that the market believes that high economic uncertainty and muted inflation will continue to influence central banks to follow a loose monetary policy. In this type of environment, longer-term Treasuries can be more attractive than short-term Treasuries. They should be a part of a diversified fixed income portfolio.

While credit risk isn’t thought to be an issue for Treasuries, it’s wise to diversify to protect against the possibility of rising inflation or interest rates. One way to do this is to build a basket of Treasuries with different maturities. This may be an effective option for wealthy clients but can be too costly and inflexible for others. In many cases, leveraging a mutual fund or ETF is ideal.

Vanguard offers a few options. For advisors who seek a low-cost passive option, the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has an average maturity of 25 years and a duration of over 17 years. It’s available both as a mutual fund (VLGSX, Admiral Shares®) and ETF (VGLT), for an annual cost of 0.07% or 0.05%, respectively. The Vanguard Extended Duration Fund, available to most clients as an ETF (EDV), has an annual expense ratio of 0.07%, with an average duration of 24.2 years and an average maturity of 25.1 years.

For advisors who prefer an option that combines Treasuries with other long-term debt, the Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund (VBLAX, Admiral Shares) seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index. It’s composed of 42.0% Treasury bonds and 58.0% long-term investment-grade corporates. It’s available as an ETF (BLV) for an annual cost of 0.07%. For advisors who prefer corporates, and active management, the Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Fund (VWETX, Admiral Shares), has a 9.0% exposure to U.S. government securities, and the fund generally invests at least 70.0% of its total assets in bonds rated A or higher. It has an average duration of 14 years and average maturity of 21.9 years. All data are as of December 31, 2019.

For more information on these and other fixed income funds, visit Vanguard’s advisor website.

In the next article, we’ll pull from each article in this series and explain one method advisors can adapt to ensure smart diversification and to strategically position their clients to thrive in any market environment.

