Pulling It All Together: The Core-Satellite Approach

We look into how advisors can maximize the diversification benefit and yield of their fixed-income portfolios by taking a core-satellite approach and ensure healthy security selection by investing in actively-managed fixed income funds.

In this article, we highlight the core lessons from our series and explain how advisors can use this information to provide better service to their clients.

This is the sixth and final installment in a series of articles that seek to educate financial advisors on strategies to better manage risk/reward in their clients’ fixed income portfolios during times of market uncertainty.

We launched this series by exploring the current state of the economy and found that long-term demographic trends may hurt long-term economic growth, while technological change may mute inflation. We found that the fragile economy has continued to influence central banks to follow a loose monetary policy and that the market remains optimistic about socio-economic and geopolitical uncertainty. This has created upward pressure on asset prices, increasing the possibility of large drawdowns of equities and other high-beta assets.

Next, we saw that the premium of adding inflation protection via Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) is relatively cheap. We discussed how important it is that advisors protect their clients’ portfolios from unexpected inflation, since it can turn out to be the most harmful if it is sustained over time.

Then we examined the importance of security selection within the fixed-income component of a portfolio, to both generate income in a low-yield environment and effectively reduce downside risk in the late stages of a bull market. Active management provides the opportunity for outperformance and improved diversification, while relieving advisors from having to make day-to-day investment decisions. We referred readers to the latest edition of Vanguard’s Active Fixed Income Perspectives, which provides the company’s active views on the fixed income market.

In the fourth installment, we demonstrated how currency-hedged international bonds can help advisors improve the yield of their clients' fixed-income portfolios while successfully managing risk amid economic and political uncertainty. We discussed the diversification benefits of exploring foreign assets and the importance of security selection.

Then, in the last article, we looked at Vanguard’s VEMO study and saw that the flattening yield curve indicates that the market expects lackluster economic growth and muted inflation will continue to influence central banks to follow a loose monetary policy. In a recession or slow-growth environment, longer-term Treasuries may prove to be a valuable option.

In this final article, we’ll pull it all together and explain one method advisors can adapt to improve smart diversification and to strategically position their clients to thrive in any market environment.

Adapting strategies

It’s no secret that advisors can demonstrate significant value to their clients by protecting their wealth during times of market turbulence. They know that investors need to gain more to make up for losses: a 25% gain to make up for a 20% loss and a nearly 50% gain to make up for a 33% loss. Because it’s so difficult to dig out of a hole, advisors should help their clients avoid getting into one in the first place.

Many advisors believe that their ultimate benchmark is how well they protect their clients in bad markets, rather than in how well they position them in good ones. But advisors also know that timing the market well is difficult, and nearly impossible to do consistently.

Smart diversification is key, especially when helping clients navigate the late stages of the economic cycle. So first consider the overall allocation to stocks and bonds. If you or your clients are worried about a potential recession or a stock market drop, then the first easy move might be to dial back the allocation to stocks and increase the allocation to bonds.

The next decision is to determine how closely to follow the markets within those two big buckets: stocks and bonds. And each of those two can be broken up into two slightly smaller buckets, U.S. and international.

The easiest portfolio to create then, of course, is to invest in four standard index funds, or ETFs, that track those four broad markets (U.S. and international stocks/U.S. and international bonds), and then allocate client portfolios based on each client’s time horizon and risk tolerance.

But admittedly, few advisors want to use such simple portfolios. They see investment skill as part of their value proposition. Some may see, for example, opportunities in emerging markets bonds where yields are higher, or value some inflation protection in TIPs. Others want to overweight small-company stocks or favor a dividend strategy. That’s not to mention a desire to use active management in stocks or bonds.

Many of these strategies can add value to client net returns, but remember that the further you move away from the markets’ benchmarks, the greater the range of your potential returns. Extra return is always welcome, but severely trailing the market—especially over long periods— could cause some clients to become disenchanted and leave.

So what to do? That’s where core-satellite, or active-passive, portfolio construction techniques fit in.

Core-satellite

Core-satellite construction partly tracks market performance and partly seeks to outperform through security selection and/or investment timing. If you’re not familiar with the approach, you can read more about it here.

This core-satellite approach combines the cost-saving and diversification benefits of index funds with the performance capabilities of actively managed funds or individual securities. It helps advisors remain disciplined in their approach while also allowing for creativity.

The core-satellite approach leans on the passive indexing approach but maintains the flexibility to protect against current market threats. Advisors can mix and match in a way that works best for their clients and adapt accordingly as they periodically take the temperature of the market, look to take advantage of strong active managers, or favor certain sectors. For one example, if an advisor wanted more income, they could “tilt” the portfolio to high-yield bond and dividend stock funds as satellites, while maintaining a core to track the markets.

The components

This series explored how exposure to TIPS, currency-hedged international bonds, and long-term Treasuries can help advisors navigate economic uncertainty by offering attractive yield and diversification benefits. We also explored the benefits of active management within these categories. In a core-satellite approach, advisors could incorporate each sub-asset class as a satellite around a core allocation of an equity index fund, such as The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which is available as an Admiral Shares™ mutual fund under VFIAX, and a core bond fund, such as the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), which is available as an Admiral Shares mutual fund under VBTLX. Every core offering should be highly diversified, but it does not necessarily have to be an index fund. The Vanguard Core Bond Fund Admiral Shares (VCOBX), for instance, is actively managed, but is designed to serve as the building block for the fixed income portion of the portfolio.

Once the core is established, advisors could expose their clients to the sub-asset classes discussed in this series as satellites. For satellites, sometimes advisors find that active managers can shine in particular sectors of the market where they develop deep expertise—such as in emerging markets fixed income or health care stocks—and potentially offer long-term outperformance.

Of course, the proportion between stocks and bonds in the core, and the proportion of funds to each of the satellites should be based on client-specific factors and risk tolerance.

The core-satellite approach is one of many methods used by successful advisors across the globe. At the end of the day, a solid investment approach should be one that is intended to be in the client’s best interest and one that both the advisor and client are comfortable with.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve touched on a handful of Vanguard’s active investment offerings that seek to help advisors optimize their fixed income investments with competitive performance and healthy diversification. Vanguard has offered actively managed fixed-income funds for over 50 years and is the largest provider in the world, with approximately $425 billion in assets under management in ’40 Act funds, as of January 31, 2020.1,2 Vanguard’s offerings are highly competitive on price, making them a great option for financial professionals. For a list of Vanguard’s active offerings please visit Vanguard’s website.

1 Morningstar, Inc., U.S. 40 Act fund providers as of January 31, 2020.

2 Vanguard as of January 31, 2020.

_____________________________________________________________

For more information about Vanguard funds or Vanguard ETFs, visit advisors.vanguard.com or call 800-997-2798 to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing Fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling.

All investing is subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Please remember that all investments involve some risk. Be aware that fluctuations in the financial markets and other factors may cause declines in the value of your account. There is no guarantee that any particular asset allocation or mix of funds will meet your investment objectives or provide you with a given level of income.

Investments in bonds are subject to interest rate, credit, and inflation risk.

Investments in stocks or bonds issued by non-U.S. companies are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk.

Stocks or bonds of companies based in emerging markets are subject to national and regional political and economic risks and to the risk of currency fluctuations. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

Although the income from the U.S. Treasury obligations held in the fund is subject to federal income tax, some or all of that income may be exempt from state and local taxes.

High-yield bonds generally have medium- and lower-range credit quality ratings and are therefore subject to a higher level of credit risk than bonds with higher credit quality ratings.

© 2020 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor of the Vanguard Funds.